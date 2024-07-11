Local business wins #SBS - Small Business Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Oxfordshire based business Point5 Ltd gets a boost from Theo Paphitis.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small business has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

In June 2024, Sarah Richens and Nathalie Downing, owners of Point5 Ltd, tweeted Theo about theirbusiness during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and were one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Point5 Ltd’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, they have gained followers across all their social media platforms and gained extra orders via their online shop. Point5 Ltd are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

#SBS winners

Sarah and Nathalie, said, “We are thrilled to be chosen as a #SBS winner and it is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our online profile. Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do and in turn, increase our followers.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Point5 Ltd every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

linktr.ee/point5ltd