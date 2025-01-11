Local business owner shortlisted for two national awards
The Aesthetics Awards is the most prestigious and longest-standing awards ceremony in the UK medical aesthetics specialty. Winners will be announced at The Aesthetics Awards ceremony in London on March 15.
The inaugural Menopause in Aesthetics Award (MiA) will be held on February 7 in London. She is also a speaker at the MiA 2025 event, which brings together a world-class, multidisciplinary faculty to share the latest science, innovations, and clinical expertise, alongside 40 top exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and services in the field.
Dr Hazel Parkinson is an Aesthetic Doctor and GP with specialist interest and extensive training in Dermatology and Women's Health, she offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments and skin care.
Her bespoke clinic is in a tranquil and relaxed environment in the heart of Warwickshire’s countryside, just 5 minutes from Southam, 15 minutes from Leamington and Warwick, 20 minutes from Rugby and 25 minutes from Coventry.