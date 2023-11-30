Lift off for Apollo logistics scheme: Work underway on huge expansion of business park on edge of Rugby borough

The work will deliver more than 850,000 sq ft of new warehouse and logistics space

Aerial view of the proposed Apollo scheme

Work is underway on the expansion of a business park on the edge of the Rugby borough that will deliver more than 850,000 sq ft of new warehouse and logistics space.

Four new speculative units are being constructed as part of the second phase of development at Apollo in Ansty Park, a 52-acre site near the M6 and M69 motorways. The detached buildings range in size from 116,000 to 300,000 sq ft.

The new units are expected to be available for occupation from January to March 2024.

JINGDONG Property, Inc. (JDP) purchased the first and second phases of Apollo in July 2023 as a part-completed development. Cromwell Property Group is the asset manager for Apollo, Ansty Park.

The first phase of the scheme comprised two units totalling more than 240,000 sq ft, which are fully let.