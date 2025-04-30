Lidl announces intentions to open a new store in Banbury this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl has announced its intentions to open a second store in Banbury this year.

The supermarket chain has put out a list of 40 possible locations for new supermarkets across Britain in 2025.

And alongside Banbury, Lidl also named Bicester and Carterton on its list.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.

“As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.

“We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”