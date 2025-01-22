Leading regional law firm expands family team amid Oxfordshire growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading regional law firm, Gardner Leader, has announced the expansion of its Family Law team with the appointment of a new Senior Associate amid ongoing growth in Oxfordshire. Rosie Deller joins the firm having spent half a decade at a specialist family law firm in Buckinghamshire.

Rosie’s appointment comes as the firm continues to amplify its presence in the region, after joining forces with Addis Law in 2023. Gardner Leader employs more than 200 members of staff across the south of England, with its Oxfordshire-based team now consisting of 8 specialist legal professionals and team members across nine practice areas.

A member of Resolution, the national body of 6,500 solicitors committed to dealing with family cases with compassion and sensitivity, Rosie specialises in a range of complex family law matters including divorce and connected financial issues, domestic abuse cases and cohabitation disputes. She also handles family law issues relating to children, asset structures, trusts, and assets in other jurisdictions.

Rosie Deller, Senior Associate at Gardner Leader, said: “It’s a real privilege to have joined such a prestigious firm in Gardner Leader. Its recent success in being named as Law Firm of the Year at the national LawNet awards and its rankings in leading industry guides speak for themselves. Being a multicultural, diverse and growing university city with significant international links makes Oxford an exciting challenge. I am looking forward to adding my experience to our team’s collective expertise while supporting families and individuals that may need our assistance at a difficult time.”

Rosie Deller, Senior Associate in Gardner Leader's family team

Rosie’s work highlights include highly complex family disputes, including cases involving relocation with children oversees, financial remedy proceedings involving offshore trusts and companies in different jurisdictions, and acting for an intervenor in financial remedy proceedings following a historic bankruptcy and transfer of shares in a limited company.

Derek Rodgers, Managing Partner at Gardner Leader, added: “Since our arrival in Oxford in 2023, one of our key missions has been to cement our position in the city and region, while also accelerating the overall growth of the firm.”

He continued: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Rosie to our Family Law team. As a firm our purpose is to deliver best-in-class legal advice, guidance and peace of mind to our clients, and we know Rosie will make a great contribution to this.”