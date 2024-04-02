Leading property consultancy announces raft of promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fisher German has promoted seven members of staff across its offices in Banbury, Bedford, High Wycombe, and Ashford.

In Banbury, William Davies becomes a senior surveyor, Anna Washbourne becomes a senior project coordinator, and Kat Taylor becomes a senior administrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Bedford, Mathew Brandon has been promoted to senior associate after continued success in the commercial market – including the sale of a Grade II listed former college in Northamptonshire.

Fisher German has announced a number of promotions

Prakash Vaghela and Omar Farooq have both been made associates in High Wycombe, while Amelia Rogers becomes a senior surveyor in Ashford.

The promotions are among 46 that Fisher German has made across its 26 offices after an excellent six months for the firm.

The 46 promotions were made after Fisher German introduced its ‘Grow’ career progression framework, which gives its colleagues clear guidance on what is needed to progress, and the responsibilities needed at each level of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “Promotions are an opportunity to reflect and recognise the fantastic achievements of our people and to celebrate their progression in the business.