Leading property consultancy announces raft of promotions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fisher German has promoted seven members of staff across its offices in Banbury, Bedford, High Wycombe, and Ashford.
In Banbury, William Davies becomes a senior surveyor, Anna Washbourne becomes a senior project coordinator, and Kat Taylor becomes a senior administrator.
In Bedford, Mathew Brandon has been promoted to senior associate after continued success in the commercial market – including the sale of a Grade II listed former college in Northamptonshire.
Prakash Vaghela and Omar Farooq have both been made associates in High Wycombe, while Amelia Rogers becomes a senior surveyor in Ashford.
The promotions are among 46 that Fisher German has made across its 26 offices after an excellent six months for the firm.
The 46 promotions were made after Fisher German introduced its ‘Grow’ career progression framework, which gives its colleagues clear guidance on what is needed to progress, and the responsibilities needed at each level of the business.
Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “Promotions are an opportunity to reflect and recognise the fantastic achievements of our people and to celebrate their progression in the business.
“The ‘Grow’ programme was launched as way of enabling colleagues to better understand how they can progress their careers here, and all 46 promotions as a result of the programme are thoroughly deserved.”