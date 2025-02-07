Leading nuclear firm relocates to Milton Park to drive innovation and growth

Nuvia’s relocation will deliver career opportunities in clean energy.

Nuvia, a global leader in nuclear engineering, decommissioning and health physics, has relocated its Oxfordshire operations to a new office at Milton Park, the UK’s largest single-ownership innovation community.

With over 2800 employees worldwide, Nuvia operates across a range of highly regulated and sensitive industrial and nuclear sites. The new strategic relocation will support its growth plans whilst offering greater flexibility for its workforce.

For over 60 years, Nuvia has helped to clean up the earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and cost-effectively. Building on this legacy, the 70-strong team based at Milton Park implements a holistic approach to designing, constructing, operating, maintaining and decommissioning industrial and nuclear projects across the UK.

The fit out of Nuvia’s new bespoke office space at Milton Park is designed for collaborative working, with an open-plan layout alongside enhanced facilities, including a state-of-the-art kitchen and flexible work pods.

Having adopted hybrid working models, the new office environment offers a more secure and comfortable workspace for its employees, who benefit from Milton Park’s amenities, occupier events, green space and sustainable transport links.

Greg Antill, Nuvia’s Health Physics Director, said: “Staying within Oxfordshire was important for us due to the county’s legacy and prominence in the UK’s nuclear, science and technology sectors. With The UKAEA close by and easy access to the likes of The National College of Nuclear and EDF in the South West, the region is a real hub for the nuclear sector. Our new Milton Park base puts us in close proximity to our key partners.”

Nuvia is currently exploring the feasibility of a Radioisotope Production Facility for the Welsh Government, which would produce medical radioisotopes from its own research reactor and supply them to Health Service providers across the UK and internationally.

Greg continued: “As with the radioisotope project, we are continually on the lookout for new services to complement and expand our offering. That growth mindset has seen our team expand by over 100 people in the last ten months and we have similar ambitions next year.

“Milton Park’s growing cluster of life science and green energy occupiers, especially the work of Tokamak Energy in nuclear fusion, is particularly exciting, and we feel well placed to capitalise on the talent and wider ecosystem from our new base on the Park.”

Tom Booker, Commercial Manager at MEPC Milton Park, said: “We worked closely with Nuvia throughout the move to ensure the relocation was as seamless as possible. Their new facility responds to the complex, secure nature of the sector they work in, whilst catering to their approach to hybrid working.

“Joining like-minded innovators like Tokamak, the company is an ideal fit for our growing cluster of clean and green energy occupiers. We are delighted to welcome Nuvia and hope they can make the most of the partnerships on their new doorstep.”

For more information on Milton Park, please visit: www.miltonpark.com