Leading law firm SE-Solicitors announces new Managing Director

SE-Solicitors is excited to announce the appointment of a new Managing Director to continue the growth ambitions of the firm. The leading regional law firm, which has offices in Banbury, Bicester and Brackley, has promoted experienced Family Director Patrick Mulcare to the role of Managing Director.

Patrick, who has been with the firm since 2006, takes over from Director Andrew Woods at the end of this month. Holding the role for the past 6 years, Andrew oversaw significant growth despite COVID-19, and led the business through a successful rebrand last year. Andrew will continue as a leading Director at SE-Solicitors, delivering high quality Commercial Property advice.

As Head of SE-Solicitors’ Family law practice, Patrick has successfully grown his department into a leading family team in the region, more than doubling its size. Patrick’s passion for delivering service excellence, teamed with his astute commercial acumen, acquired prior to his legal career from experiences in London and regional businesses, is well-placed to drive the continued success of the firm.

“I am delighted and proud to accept the position of Managing Director in my 18th year at SE-Solicitors, said Patrick. I look forward to leading an exceptionally strong board with highly talented Heads of Departments, working together to build on our enviable reputation and deliver our ambitious growth plans.”

Patrick continues: “Our people and our clients remain at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to deliver outstanding service levels through continued investment in our people and technologies”

Alongside the talented board of Directors, Patrick will work closely with SE-Solicitors’ Chair and Director of Private Client, Lucy Gordon, an experienced lawyer and trusted adviser. Patrick will manage the day-to day running of the firm whilst continuing as Head of Family alongside his expert team.

Lucy Gordon, SE-Solicitors’ Chair and Director comments “Patrick is exactly the right person to take on the reins and continue the success of our firm. He is deeply dedicated and ambitiously driven in ensuring the firm continues to deliver consistently high-quality legal expertise, while adding value to clients across our practices. With his collaborative approach and drive for continuous improvements, we have no doubt he will be a success and I look forward to working in partnership with him.”

SE-Solicitors are proven legal specialists, offering individuals and dynamic businesses the full range of high-quality legal advice and support. Managing wealth, property and commercial interests, they empower their clients to achieve positive outcomes and realise success.