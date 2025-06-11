A law firm founded in Oxfordshire at the height of the Covid pandemic has opened its fourth office in four years, marking a period of remarkable growth.

Magara Law, which specialises in employment matters, now operates from bases in Banbury, Reading and central London, alongside its original offices in Bicester.

Founded in 2020 by Solicitor Advocate Roy Magara, the firm has grown from a sole practice to a team of eight, with plans to expand to ten employees by the end of 2025.

Roy launched the practice after being unexpectedly furloughed from his previous role at an established law firm.

Roy said: “Like so many others, I found myself going from career stability to complete uncertainty overnight.

“I had spent many years studying and practising employment law, so to suddenly find myself in a precarious employment situation was ironic.”

Now boasting a team of experienced lawyers, Magara Law handles a wide range of employee matters, with a focus on unfair dismissal, discrimination and workplace disputes.

Services for employers include settlement agreements, advice on staff policies and representation at tribunals.

The firm is ranked among the top employment law firms in the country by comparison site ReviewSolicitors, boasting a perfect 5-star rating across almost 500 client reviews.

Founded on Roy’s values of justice and his Christian faith, Magara Law takes pride in offering legal expertise and genuine empathetic support.

Roy continued: “When I started the business, I wanted to ensure that other people in challenging situations were able to access the right help.

“Employment matters can have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s lives, and my colleagues and I understand the value of providing care and support alongside expert legal solutions for our clients.

“As the firm continues to expand, its founding principles of acting justly and in the interests of fairness remain unchanged.”

Since 2022, Magara Law has received numerous awards, being named StartUp Awards’ Oxfordshire StartUp of the Year in 2023 and a Gold Winner at the SME National Business Awards in 2024.