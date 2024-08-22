Leader of local lawn care business shortlisted for national women’s award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brackley-based lawn care experts Greensleeves Lawn Care is celebrating as its Managing Director has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards. Cheryl, who heads up the UK’s number one most trusted lawn care provider, is in the running for the prestigious Woman Franchise Employee of the Year 2024 award.

Cheryl’s journey with Greensleeves Lawn Care began in 2014 when she started as a part-time receptionist. By the summer of 2023, she had risen to the role of Managing Director, becoming a key driver of significant transformation within the company.

“When I started with Greensleeves, I never imagined that I’d become Managing Director nearly a decade later,” said Cheryl. “After taking the reins, just nine years to the month from my first interview for the – short-lived! – part-time job, we set ourselves the ambitious long-term goal of becoming the UK’s largest lawn care service provider, and I’m proud of the work we have achieved in the past year towards that goal.”

With its head office in Brackley and over 100 locations across the UK, the company has served more than 100,000 lawns and counting over its 25-year history.

Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care

Cheryl’s ascent from a part-time role to Managing Director highlights her dedication to building on Greensleeves' success. Over the past decade, she steadily advanced through the ranks, leading key initiatives like developing the customer portal and revamping internal processes – efforts that were recognised in her award nomination.

“It’s been an incredible – and surprising! – journey, and I’m honoured to be recognised in this way,” explained Cheryl. “I quickly realised after joining Greensleeves that it had tremendous potential for growth beyond what it was at the time. Over the years, and especially in my 12 months as Managing Director, I’ve been incredibly proud of the work that I, our team, and our network of 83 franchisees have done to bring us to where we are today.

The NatWest EWiF Awards celebrate and recognise the remarkable achievements of women in the franchising industry across the UK. Cheryl’s inspiring journey to leadership and the successes she has achieved along the way have truly set her apart as a nominee.

“As a mum of two, being a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, I’d like to think I serve as a role model for other women who, like me, discovered their professional calling after becoming a mother,” said Cheryl. “Balancing motherhood with leadership has its challenges, but it’s a small price to pay when you’re doing what you love. I hope my journey shows that it’s never too late to pursue your passion and make a significant impact, no matter where you start.”

Cheryl, along with the other finalists, will attend the NatWest EWiF Awards ceremony on 18th October at The Royal Armouries in Leeds. The event brings together industry leaders, franchisors, franchisees and supporters to acknowledge and applaud the contributions of women who are shaping the future of franchising.

For more information on the services provided by Greensleeves, visit www.greensleeves-uk.com