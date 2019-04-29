Laundry business in Banbury looks to sparkle with investment in jobs and equipment

A linen laundry supplier in Banbury is recruiting staff and upgrading equipment as it looks to grow its services.

Clean Banbury, based in Beaumont Road, is investing £500,000 in its Banbury site.

The offices of CLEAN.

The 22-year-old business says it is planning to increase the size of its engineering team by a third.

A spokesman said the company planned to employ skilled staff and offer apprenticeships.

The new engineers are being recruited to support a upgrade of equipment and technology used in the laundry.

This includes the introduction of a Kannegiesser press, washer extractors and new linen sorting system.

Clean’s chief executive Jason Miller said: “Our Banbury laundry plays a pivotal role in our continued success story, so it is essential that we continue to invest in the site and our workforce to support and grow the business.

“New equipment increases quality for our customers and has positive benefits for staff.”

The laundry supplies bed linen, towelling and table linen to businesses in South East England and the Midlands, including Center Parcs, Premier Inn hotels in the region and Club Quarters plus many others.

The company’s new apprenticeship scheme will be open to young professionals keen to complete an apprenticeship in the laundry industry.

They will support Clean’s aim to draw in new talent to both the business and the laundry service industry.

Mr Miller said: “We are also pleased to be in the position of expanding our workforce, offering new jobs to those in the region and opening up the industry to newcomers through apprenticeships.”

Award-winning Clean operates a portfolio of more than 5,500 businesses, ranging from independently-run organisations to leading global brands.

The business produces and delivers more than 130,000 workwear items and 5 million linen items each week to its customers across the UK in the hotel, restaurant, catering, food manufacturing, engineering and pharmaceutical industries