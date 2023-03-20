Latest food hygiene ratings released for places in and around Banbury

In the latest reviews, most of the establishments received the highest mark, with only two places getting a three-star rating and one getting a two.

New food hygiene ratings have been given out to pubs, cafes, takeaways, and restaurants in the Banbury area.

The Food Standards Agency has released its results following inspections that have taken place over the past two months.

The inspection results produce good news for the eateries in the Banbury area, with all but four establishments receiving five stars, which is the highest result possible.

The ratings are based on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection and include the handling of food, how food is stored and prepared, the cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed. The food hygiene rating system is not a guide to food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Shenington Airfield limited (The Runway) at Unit 1 Old Airfield, Shenington, rated on March 9

Rated 5: Waterfall Elior Limited at 27 Foxhall Court School Lane, Banbury, rated on March 7

Rated 5: The Chandlers Arms, Sibford Road, Epwell, rated on February 22

Rated 5: Culinera @ The Warriner School, Banbury Road, Bloxham, rated on February 21

Rated 5: Jool at 27 Parsons Street, Banbury, rated on February 21

Rated 5: CH & CO Catering Group Ltd at Best Food Logistics Dorcas Road, Banbury, rated on February 17

Rated 5: Regs Cafe at 3a Thorpe Way, Banbury, rated on February 14

Rated 5: Salkaara at Ground Floor 16 Broad Street, Banbury, rated on February 14

Rated 5: Starbucks at Banbury Gateway Acorn Way, rated on February 14

Rated 5: KFC at Banbury Cross Retail Park, rated on February 13

Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Banbury Cross Retail Park, rated on February 13

Rated 5: Sodexo Ltd @ Jacob Douwe Egberts, Ruscote Avenue, Banbury, rated on February 13

Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Lockheed Close, Banbury, rated on February 13

Rated 5: Pizza Express at Unit 6 Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, rated on February 8

Rated 5: The Marlstone Tavern at The Black Boy Inn, Village Street, Milton, rated on February 2

Rated 5: Dog And Gun at 6 North Bar Street, Banbury, rated on March 9

Rated 5: The Dun Cow at West End, Hornton, rated on March 2

Rated 5: The Barley Mow at Warwick Road, Banbury, rated on February 17

Rated 5: Also Known As at 54 - 56 Parsons Street, Banbury, rated on February 15

Rated 5: The Bell Inn at High Street, Adderbury, rated on February 2

Rated 5: The Red Lion at The Green, Adderbury, rated on January 30

Rated 5: Tran Fish & Chips at 66 Ferriston, Banbury, rated on March 7

Rated 5: Mr Rice at 47f Broad Street, Banbury, rated on February 15

Rated 4: Woodgreen Leisure Centre at Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury, rated on February 2

Rated 3: RS BURGER SHACK at 1 Church Lane, Banbury, rated on February 7

Rated 3: Horse And Groom Inn, at Main Road, Milcombe, rated on February 10