Kineton beauty salon shortlisted for national award for third year in a row

The Blush and Roses salon has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best New Salon for 2024 category.

Previously, it was nominated in the Best Blonde and Best Bridal Hair categories, and after moving to a new premises, it has now been nominated for the new title.

Owner of the salon, Charlie Byfield, said: “I am overwhelmed to be a finalist again this year, and even more importantly, with my amazing team in our new salon! To be recognised for three years in a row, and now with my team, it's an even bigger achievement. I'm just so proud!

"We wanted to bring a variety of talent to Kineton offering a selection of hair, aesthetics, and beauty treatments under one roof for the local communities. We have had overwhelming support and have now been recognised in our industry for our dedication."