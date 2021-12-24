Two Banbury businesses team up to spread Christmas cheer delivering 200 selection boxes

Reg's Café & Reg's Catering owner, Alison Howe, presenting selection boxes to Banbury Town Cllr Kieron Mallon on behalf of Banbury Food for Charities. (Submitted photo)

Banbury' s Kärcher UK and Reg's Cafe partnered up to spread some Christmas cheer delivering selection boxes to those less fortunate in the local community.

A spokesperson for Kärcher UK said: "At Kärcher UK, we like to support business local to our head office in Banbury.

"While events were still being planned and activities were still taking place, at our offices we made contact with Reg's Café in the search for some beautiful selection boxes. As the world changes around us, our plans have also changed in line with restrictions to protect our employees and local community.

"While the team at Kärcher UK were looking forward to tucking into some Christmas selection boxes, both ourselves and the team at Reg's Café felt they should be donated to the local community who deserve to feel magical at Christmas.