juice® recognised for unwavering commitment to sustainability with double award shortlisting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fast-growing tech accessories brand juice® is thrilled to have been named as a finalist at both the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards and the Cherwell Business Awards 2024.

Having been shortlisted for ‘Sustainable Business of the Year’ and the ‘Sustainable Business Award’ respectively, the Banbury-based manufacturer marks another year of unwavering commitment to sustainability, where its impactful ‘juice® Made Mindfully’ campaign has set a new industry benchmark for environmentally conscious business practices.

Since the launch of this pioneering initiative in 2020, juice® has successfully removed all single-use plastic from its packaging and products, resulting in a monumental saving of 261 tonnes of plastic over the past three years – 109 tonnes of which were saved in 2023 alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the very best of British business, the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards represent the pinnacle of business success in the UK, highlighting companies that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation. Similarly, the Cherwell Business Awards showcase the strength of business people and organisations within the Cherwell district.

juice has been recognised for unwavering commitment to sustainability with double award shortlisting.

Jolyon Bennett, CEO of juice®, confirmed: “We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for not one, but two prestigious awards that celebrate our relentless efforts to protect the environment. Our mission is not only to provide high-quality, stylish tech accessories but to do so in a way that leaves a positive impact on the planet. This double shortlisting is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our shared goal of driving meaningful change within the industry.

“We are honoured to be recognised among the top businesses making a real difference in sustainability and wish all the nominees the best of luck at both award ceremonies later this year.”

juice® continues to push the boundaries of sustainable innovation, where its wide range of bold, colourful electronic accessories including energy-efficient power banks, super-fast charging plugs, eco-friendly cables, speakers and headphones are available to purchase from juice.co.uk as well as leading retailers such as Tesco, Amazon, Argos and Sainsbury’s.

For more information, please visit: