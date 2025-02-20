Juice dominates the tech accessories market for another year, according to latest data

Juice Eco products

Tech accessories brand Juice recently celebrated its most accomplished year to date, having retained its position as market leader in the UK for the fourth year in a row.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest data from consumer analytics provider, Growth from Knowledge (GfK), confirms that Juice sold 3.78 million units in 2024 – a 25% increase from 2023 – with its top retailer more than doubling its business with the Banbury based manufacturer.

Over the last 12 months, Juice’s share in the cable market has increased from 10.4% to 12.3% in volume and 11.9% to 13.6% in value, with the brand performing the strongest in Lightning cables where it led the market throughout most of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, when it comes to chargers, Juice is continuing to dominate the market, with an overall increase from 8.4% to 9.3% in volume and 7.8% to 8.3% in value, as well as a 14.5% increase in volume and 11.8% increase in value for Lightning wall chargers specifically.

The December 2024 ‘Market Update’ by GfK also concludes that Juice’s market share in mains charging peaked in September at 10.9%, with plans to push this category further in 2025.

In addition to its growing market presence, 2024 was an exciting year for Juice, following the success of its ongoing sustainability initiatives and new product launches including the expansion of its exclusive Animals range in partnership with the Born Free Foundation.

Jolyon Bennett, Founder and CEO of Juice, commented: “Once again, Juice has made it as the market leader for another year! Our biggest month was July, when we shipped out 443,000 units – that’s 14,500 units per day. August 2024 was Juice’s best ever month on record in terms of our overall market share, and we became the number one seller in the UK for cables, selling almost three times more lightning cables than Belkin!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For more people to be opting for our green products over any other mobile accessories brand in the UK proves that we are going above and beyond to keep our customers coming back for more. We have a number of exciting announcements to make throughout 2025 – and we can’t wait to share more with you.”

Juice plans to expand its popular Animals range even further over the coming months, as well as introduce a number of new products including integrated cable power banks. The company is continuing to push its sustainability efforts through manufacturing every single product and its packaging using 100% post-consumer waste.