Jonathan triumphs at national industry awards

Service Charge Accountancy specialist Jonathan Walton of Whitley Stimpson has been honoured for his exceptional contributions to the field by winning a prestigious property industry award.

Jonathan was named the Service Charge Accountant of the Year at the 2024 ACE Awards, an event organised by The Property Institute (TPI).

TPI, a professional body for residential property managers, aims to highlight the best in the industry and celebrate those making a positive impact on the lives of leaseholders.

This year, the 2024 ACE Awards received a record number of entries, with judges commending the submissions for their outstanding quality. This sets a high benchmark for firms aspiring to be recognised for excellence and best practices in their field, ultimately benefiting over a million leaseholders.

Jonathan Walton, Director, Whitley Stimpson

With almost 30 years of experience as a Director, Jonathan leads a dedicated team at Whitley Stimpson chartered accountants and business advisors, providing expert advice and services to property managing agents, landlords, residential management companies, and tenants.

The company are trusted partners for a 650 separate blocks of flats across England and are members of TPI.

Jonathan’s unwavering commitment to helping clients streamline their finances, stay informed about regulations, and enhance their accounting practices has earned him a reputation as a sought-after speaker at property industry events.

Jonathan said: "It is a great honour to win this prestigious national award, but I could not have achieved this without the continued support of my incredible team.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and specialist knowledge of our Service Charge Accounting team who always strive to exceed client expectations. I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and the positive impact we have on our clients."

TPI ACE Awards winners were announced at a black-tie, Great Gatsby themed dinner at Old Billingsgate in London last Friday, June 21st.