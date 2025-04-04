John Nicholls Plumbing & Heating Merchants celebrates 60 years with an eye on the future

Colleagues and guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment at Newbury Racecourse.

John Nicholls Plumbing & Heating Merchants recently marked its 60th anniversary with a grand celebration at Newbury Racecourse, bringing together employees, partners, and key stakeholders to honour the company’s impressive legacy. Held in the prestigious Hennessy Suite, the event was a fitting tribute to six decades of dedication, growth, and commitment to excellence in the plumbing and heating sector.

Chairman Andrew Nicholls, alongside directors Adam England, Sam Hall, Dave Simms, and Mark Walton, welcomed colleagues from John Nicholls and J&Bs to an evening of celebration. The occasion reinforced the company’s ongoing commitment to quality service and innovation, recognising the contributions of its workforce and partners in shaping its success.

Attendees enjoyed vibrant live music and entertainment. The event served as an opportunity not only to reflect on past achievements but also to look ahead to an exciting future.

Since its founding, John Nicholls Plumbing & Heating Merchants has earned a strong reputation for reliability and expertise, continually evolving to meet industry advancements and customer needs. Looking forward, the company has ambitious plans for expansion, exploring new opportunities to grow its reach and enhance its offerings while maintaining its core values of quality and service.

Andrew Nicholls addresses colleagues and guests

With a solid foundation, a proud history and a clear vision for the future, John Nicholls Plumbing & Heating Merchants is set to build on its success, strengthening its presence in the industry and supporting the local community for many years to come.