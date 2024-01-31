Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Cherwell District Council alongside Job Centre Plus, the fair will take place at Banbury Town Hall on Thursday February 8 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Attending will be employers from sectors such as education, care, warehousing, hospitality, retail, and production businesses.

Training and support organisations like Activate Learning, Wheels to Work and the National Careers Service will also be present to highlight what support is available.

Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “This fair showcases the wide range of job opportunities and support that is available in the district for anyone who’s looking to make the next move in their career.