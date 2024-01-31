News you can trust since 1838
Jobseekers invited to meet employers at upcoming Banbury job fair

Jobseekers are invited to meet employers at next week’s Banbury Jobs and Support Fair.
By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT
Organised by Cherwell District Council alongside Job Centre Plus, the fair will take place at Banbury Town Hall on Thursday February 8 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Attending will be employers from sectors such as education, care, warehousing, hospitality, retail, and production businesses.

Training and support organisations like Activate Learning, Wheels to Work and the National Careers Service will also be present to highlight what support is available.

Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “This fair showcases the wide range of job opportunities and support that is available in the district for anyone who’s looking to make the next move in their career.

“Meeting employers in a friendly setting is a great way for people to discover career paths that may not have crossed their minds before and could be the first step to a fulfilling new role.”

