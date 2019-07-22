JD Sports grows in Banbury's Castle Quay

JD Sports increases it's footprint in the Castle Quay shopping centre by taking over new units.

The retailer has expanded its presence at the centre by taking a new unit that sits alongside H&M and Carphone Warehouse.

The new, larger Castle Quay JD Sports outlet marks the latest chapter in the success story of the sports chain, which boasts a 400-strong store network across the UK and Ireland.

Rebecca Deeley, Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted that JD Sports has committed its long term future to the town of Banbury. Popular names such as this are exactly the kind of retailers we want to attract, as we actively look to secure Castle Quay’s position as a leading destination for shoppers across the region.

"JD Sports’ recent successes have highlighted the popularity of the brand, something which is reflected in their decision to re-locate to a larger store and we are confident this news will be well received by the people of Banbury.”

James Air, senior group acquisitions manager for JD Sports added: “Our new store will be a great addition in this well established destination. Adding a significant amount of floorspace over the previous store will allow us to bring in numerous additional product lines, showcased within a fresh new store environment.”