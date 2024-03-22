James Clarke marks 33 year at Hook Norton Brewery with unique beer event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James, the great great grandson of John Harris who started the brewery in 1849 said ‘This is a unique opportunity in our 175th Anniversary year to brew a beer to celebrate my 33 years at the brewery. I decided to brew a dark mild style beer, a nod to the style of beer that was our mainstay from the early 1900s to the 1980s.’

On the 1st of April to celebrate the launch of this very special beer, James will be riding the brewery’s Shire Horse Brigadier to The Pear Tree Inn, The Sun Inn and The Gate Hangs High in Hook Norton. This is part of their annual Hooky on Tour event and whilst James and Brigadier are outside the pub people can enjoy a free pint of XXXIII courtesy of the brewery.

XXXIII 3.3% A dark mild style cask ale, brewed with Crystal, Chocolate, Enzymic and Maris Otter Pale Ale malts, and hopped with Fuggles and Bramling Cross. Dark in colour, with gentle notes of dark fruit on the nose.

XXXIII Ruby Ale - Look out for it on the bar.

See: Dark RubySmell: Dark FruitTaste: Rich Malt

XXXIII is a limited edition release and will be available on the bar at the brewery and in Hook Norton pubs across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.