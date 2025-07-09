'It’s been quite a journey' - Banbury's Lock29 prepares to celebrate fifth anniversary

Lock29 is holding a free family-fun day next month to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Around five years ago an overlooked corner of Castle Quay was transformed into a collection of independent food and drink vendors and stalls featuring art, beauty products, and homeware.

Oliver Wren, Castle Quay centre director, said: “It’s been quite a journey. Five years ago, the space felt a bit underused and lacked a real sense of purpose. Since then, it’s completely transformed into a lively, welcoming hub.

“There’s now a real buzz, whether it’s families grabbing lunch, students meeting up, or people coming along to one of our events. It feels like a proper community space now.”

To celebrate five years of being open, Lock29 has invited local families and visitors to enjoy a free afternoon of fun on Saturday, August 2.

The event will feature Jurassic-themed and Greatest Showman Circus shows, tricks from magician Thomas Dixon, face painting, balloon modelling and live music from Dan Lumley.

Alongside this, Lock29 will be handing out free goodie bags and slices of birthday cake to the first 120 guests.

Oliver added: “We’ve created a space that takes away a lot of the usual barriers, things like long leases and high rents.

“It’s been brilliant to see people come in with an idea and gradually build up a loyal customer base.

“That journey’s been one of the most rewarding parts of Lock29 – it’s genuinely making a difference locally.”

For the full timetable of Lock29 events, please visit:https://www.lock29.co.uk/events/lock29-s-5th-birthday-event