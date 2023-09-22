‘It would be a tragic loss’ – Villagers near Banbury fear they could lose much-loved post office

Residents of Kings Sutton fear they could lose their much-loved village post office as the current owners place it on the market.

The owners of the Kings Sutton Post Office for 11 years, Ian and Jill, are preparing to retire from their duties and have put the Bulls Lane premises up for sale in the hope that someone will continue to run it.

However, in the year that business property agents Everett Masson and Furby have been marketing the property, they are still yet to find a suitable candidate to take on the place.

Local parish councillor for Kings Sutton Adrian Barry says that if the village lost its post office, it would leave a big hole within the wider community.

He said: "It would be a tragic loss for our community if our post office closed. It is at the heart of our community, and it would leave a big hole if it were to go.

"Many villages around King’s Sutton have either limited or no post office service and rely on our post office; it would be a huge loss for everyone.

"There are some villagers considering the option of putting their resources together as a last-ditch attempt to save it if a new owner can’t be found in time."

The business currently offers post office service as well as selling a variety of groceries, stationery, fresh and frozen produce, as well as freshly baked goods.

The estimated advertised annual income of the post office is £21,000 per year, with annual sales noted at £80,000 excluding VAT and an annual rent of £9,636.