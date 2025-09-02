Banbury’s central shopping mall may be losing another store as health and beauty chain Bodycare sits on the brink of administration.

If the store is forced to close, as reports suggest, it will put jobs at risk in Banbury and at Bodycare branches across the UK. Its online operation was not available today (Tuesday).

The retailer currently employs around 1,500 staff members and the business could go into administration as early as next week, according to Sky News.

The company, owned by Baaj Capital, is looking for a last-minute buyer after months of looking at different options for the business. Weeks ago, Bodycare secured a £7m debt facility, secured against the store’s retail inventory, which bought it limited breathing space.

The loss of Bodycare would leave yet another large unit vacant in Castle Quay, adding to the uncertainty for traders in the town centre.

One shopper told the Banbury Guardian: “I went to the shopping centre the other day to visit a particular shop and it seemed around 30% – 40% of the units were empty.

"It is a terrible shame. It feels like some kind of city bus station with vacant shops and that tunnel-like passage where Marks and Spencer used to be – it’s awful.

"I have just returned to live in the Banbury area and I can’t believe the changes. We used to spend a whole afternoon in the Castle Centre going around the shops and stopping for a coffee. The change is unbelievable and very sad.

“I think the Internet has played a part but even then, if people had to pay postage, they may have decided to pop to town for what they wanted. But firms like Amazon with its free, next-day delivery must have had a huge effect. No wonder the shops can’t make a profit.”

Many of the original stores that made the Castle Shopping Centre popular have gone. They include Debenhams, BHS, Clintons Cards, Marks and Spencer, Next, Gap and others.

Now in a bid to make sense of changes in work practices and empty space, Cherwell District Council has moved its HQ into Castle Quay with Bodicote House to be redeveloped.

Bodycare lost millions of pounds after Covid-19 hit. To keep its head above water, the business – profitable before lockdown - received a multimillion-pound taxpayer-funded loan through one of the Treasury's pandemic funding schemes.

Founded on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge in 1970, Bodycare now has 130 stores in the UK.

The news of Bodycare’s struggles come as little surprise with similar problems affecting numerous high street stores.

Poundland narrowly avoided collapse after a High Court approval for a major restructuring plan, just days before the firm was due to run out of money. The scheme will see up to £60 million of new funding injected to keep the retailer afloat and allows it to press ahead with a store closure programme, which will see 68 shops shut, impacting around 1,000 workers.

It was a similar story for another retailer in August with a restructuring plan aimed at preventing River Island from collapsing into administration approved by a High Court judge. The company laid out a rescue plan which will see 33 stores close and pay reduced rents on another 71 shops.