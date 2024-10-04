Industry experts to speak at Banbury business and networking event this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Industry experts will be leading discussions and offering advice at an upcoming business and networking event held at Banbury’s Lock29 this month.

The Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce Live event will feature talks from business leaders at HELLA UK, Collins Aerospace and Cleenol Group.

Organised by the Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Castle Quay and Banbury BID, the event takes place on Wednesday, October 23.

The theme for this year is 'Navigating the Future: Thriving in Change', focusing on advising businesses on how to stay ahead of emerging trends and economic shifts.

Neil Grant from HELLA UK will appear alongside Derek Hettenbach the chair of Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce at this month's business and network meeting.

Derek Hettenbach, chair of Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “This year’s event is all about empowering our local business community to tackle the future head-on, embrace change, and find new ways to grow.

“We have an incredible line-up of speakers and exhibitors, and we’re looking forward to a day filled with learning and connections.”

There will also be three-panel discussions led by industry experts on how sustainability practices can fuel business growth and enhance brand loyalty, how businesses can use strategies to adapt and innovate amid economic challenges and how to attract, retain and develop top talent for long-term success.

The day will also include an exhibition in Lock29, where attendees can explore products and services from various local businesses.

Networking will be a key part of the event, with a space dedicated for people to build relationships, share ideas and discover new collaborations.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit here.