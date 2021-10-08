Industry award for Banbury environmental business

BRD Environmental named a 'Contractor of the Year' by national trade body

A Banbury business has been recognised for its work in the management of Japanese knotweed with an industry award.

BRD Environmental Ltd has been named a Contractor of the Year by national trade body, the Property Care Association (PCA).

The company, based in Old Parr Road, was announced the winner of the Invasive Weed category for small to medium businesses.

Operating across the UK, BRD assesses land earmarked for development and delivers solutions to ensure it is prepared and ready for construction.

Invasive weeds are sub-specialism of the company, allowing them to provide a one-stop-solution-shop for developers of major projects.

Ian Hibberd is senior geo-environmental consultant at BRD. He said: “BRD’s team are delighted to have been awarded the PCA ‘Contractor of the Year’ for their Japanese knotweed work.

“Receipt of this award is testament to the quality of work and service that BRD are able to provide to our valued developer customers.”

It is the first time the company has been recognised with an industry award by PCA and Brian Devonshire, principal consultant and managing director at BRD, said: “We’re relatively new members of the PCA and we’ve been very impressed with the association as an organisation as well as with the training and support they offer to their members.

“We’re very pleased with this award as invasive weed solutions fit into our ability to assist developers in the delivery of land suitable for development.

“That’s where we excel, in assessing liabilities – of which Japanese knotweed is definitely one – and providing a solution for the land developer.”

Every autumn the PCA presents ‘Contractor of the Year’ awards to members based on their annual audit.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA, said: “The talent and skills within our industry are hugely important to the economy, to the construction of vital infrastructure and to home-owners across the UK.

“I’d like to personally congratulate the team at BRD for the professionalism and quality service that is recognised with this award.”