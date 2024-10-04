Independent Vet Practice in Oxfordshire is the first to offer free routine horse examinations
Directors Sam Cutts and Tom Righton MsRCVS said 'With the current financial pressures we wanted to do what we could to help clients who are trying to look after their horses to the very best of their ability but need more predictability around the cost of veterinary care.
This new scheme rewards clients who get small problems seen early (instead of waiting until they potentially become expensive emergencies) It offers real peace of mind to clients who can get something checked out without worrying about the cost of an examination.
We are also delighted to announce we have partnered with Agria Insurance on this scheme and Agria will offer subscribers a 10% discount on Agria lifetime equine policies, as well as a £25 HNVG voucher for Agria equine policyholders who become HNVG Equiplan Gold members. We feel that as Agria is the only provider of lifetime equine insurance, their approach of trying to provide ultimate peace of mind tallies very well with ours in launching this scheme.
HNVG Ltd is a large independent mixed practice near Banbury in Oxfordshire. Our equine team consists of 8 experienced equine vets and 5 nurses and we provide a dedicated, expert service 24/7 both ambulatory and in our purpose-built Equine Clinic
*Full list of the benefits on Equiplan Gold are as follows:
For just £30 per month (per horse) clients receive:
- Free pre-booked routine examinations
- 50% discount on lameness examinations
- 6 monthly flu+/-tetanus vaccinations
- 6 monthly dental treatment
- Worming programme
- Annual foot balance radiographs
- Free zone visits
- Free prescription checks
- Free insurance form completion
- 10% discount on Agria equine insurance policies
