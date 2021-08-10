Independent business set for opening in Banbury town centre

Chaymae Samir, who started the female beauty brand - madebySUNDAY - is set to open a location inside Lock29. (Image from Lock29)

Lock29 at Castle Quay in Banbury is delighted to announce a brand-new independent Banbury-based beauty brand called madebySUNDAY will open inside Lock29 on Saturday August 14.

madebySUNDAY was founded by Chaymae Samir in 2019 from the comfort of her Banbury home, and is built around the vision that beauty and wellness should be attainable to everyone.

Chaymae wanted to create a unique offer, which had a simple approach to the beauty and skincare industry, where both quality and humour exist together. Her brand is all about uncomplicated, up-front, and affordable products that perform brilliantly for everyone.

All madebySUNDAY products are handmade in their facilities in Oxfordshire. The team is committed to building a strong business, driven by a social mission to empower its community to take charge of their life and go after their dreams.

Chris Catford, Lock29 manager said, “Lock29 is proud to support local small business entrepreneurs and I am so pleased to welcome madebySUNDAY to the centre. It is a truly brilliant new addition and complements the centre’s current offer perfectly.

"The store looks impressive, and it has been curated beautifully – and most importantly it sells aspirational products that are attainable to all, unlike a lot of beauty brands in the UK. There is an increasing desire to support local businesses and we all need to take responsibility and shop local – this will encourage demand and ensure the town continues to attract incredible new brands like madebySUNDAY.”