Independent Banbury travel agents hopes to provide sense of normality by helping plan your next holiday

Darrell Evans, the owner of Visualise Travel, with a colleague inside the Castle Quay Shopping Centre in the Banbury town centre is ready to help plan your next big holiday

Darrell Evans, the owner of Visualise Travel opened his locally owned travel agents inside Castle Quay Shopping Centre in December 2019 and less than six months later the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Darrell said: "We opened December 2019 in Castle Quay so we haven’t had the smoothest of starts but we are open and ready to help people book their trips away or in the UK and hopefully we are all on the road back to normality.

"I think we're looking forward to getting a foothold in town. We're just waiting for it speed it up a bit more. I wouldn't say we're busy, but we're ticking along. Travel in general has taken a big hit.

"We are an local independent travel agency which means we do not need to sell a certain supplier or company and we have access to hundreds of different suppliers who we can check and source the right type of option for each individual clients needs.

"We sell all types of holidays from short and long haul beach destinations, city breaks, touring or multi-centre holidays, luxury, honeymoons, UK breaks and UK coach tours, sports breaks including Grand Prix, international cricket and tennis, ocean and river cruising, plus we have our own specialist Nile Cruise and Classic Egypt holidays that we create for each customers individual needs."

At the moment Visualise Travel is fully concentrating on the UK coach holidays and cruises around the UK.

Darrell added: "If people want to go abroad we're selling it, but we're not really selling it. There are risks associated with it. Destinations can change from amber to red.

"There are lots of rules and regulations on travelling abroad still at the moment but the rules are starting to loosen up, and we are selling quite a lot of holidays abroad for 2022 and 2023.

"But for 2021 in the main we are selling lots of UK coach holidays as we have access to four or five coach companies that offer a good solid quality for a reasonable price. We also have access to companies that offer a higher level of comfort and quality with door to door pick ups for a little bit more in terms of cost, but still very good value.

"People are also booking cruises for summer that sail around the UK and also UK cottages, caravan parks and hotels, which again we have various different suppliers for.

"For all of our customers, we offer a full concierge service free of charge so we will print all confirmations, vouchers, boarding passes for flights etc, input passport details when needed and just make sure the whole process from start to finish is seamless and stress free."