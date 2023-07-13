Independent and large businesses among the finalists of the Banbury area business awards

Independent and large nationwide businesses from Banbury and nearby villages are among the finalists for this year’s Cherwell Business Awards.

The annual awards celebrate local businesses that have demonstrated exceptional achievements, innovation, and outstanding contributions to the local economy within the past year.

This year’s event sees a new town centre category introduced, with a trio of Banbury enterprises—the Banbury Town Council, Banbury Sewing Centre, and Lock 29—named as the three finallists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of other Banbury-based businesses, charities, and organisations are also up for awards, including Dementia Active, Tugo Food Systems, JDE, and Ethos Technology.

Members of the Cherwell business community at the awards launch evening earlier this year.

The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, and success of businesses and organisations across 11 categories that were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of industry experts and business leaders.

The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of the applications, in-depth interviews with the organisations, and a collective judging meeting held this month.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Cherwell Business Awards Gala Dinner on Friday September 8 at The Chesterton Hotel in Bicester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the finalists, Placi Espejo, director of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: "We are thrilled to announce this year’s exceptional finalists, who represent the best of the best in our vibrant business community.

"These companies have demonstrated remarkable achievements, innovation, and dedication to their customers, employees, and the local economy. It was particularly hard this year to shortlist the finalists, given the high quality of entries across all categories. We congratulate all the finalists and commend them for their hard work and outstanding contributions."

The headline sponsor of the event has been Cherwell District Council since 2017, and Norbar Torque Tools is sponsoring the overall winner category at this year's event.

The full list of the finalists:

The Bicester Village – Charity and Community Award

Nai’s House CIO

Dementia Active

Forget Me Not

The Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club – Small Business Award

Bicester Wills

Oxford Duplication Centre

Point of Difference Workspace

----------------------

The Ellacotts – Business Person of the Year Award

The Just Dance Company

FitnessGenes

Hall Personal Training

----------------------

The High Spec Composites – Engineering Excellence Award

The Little Car Company

PhysicsX

BAMD

----------------------

The Kärcher – Young Business person of the Year Award

Naime Barker – Abingdon and Witney College

Sam Hudson – BAMD

Amber Buonsenso – The Evergreen Agency

----------------------

The Nicholsons – Sustainable Business Award

Cherwell Collective, CIC

Darcica Logistics

Ace Training and Consultancy

----------------------

The Oxford Technology Park – Innovation Award

FitnessGenes

The Little Car Company

Ethos Technology

----------------------

The OJI Marketing – New Business Award

Monty’s Burger Bar

Darcica Logistics

Heyford Bike Shop

----------------------

The SE Solicitors – Large Business Award

Ethos Technology

British Bakels

Tugo Food Systems

----------------------

The Wild Property Consultancy – Town Centre Award

Banbury Town Council

Banbury Sewing Centre

Lock 29

----------------------

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Engineering Trust – Apprentice Employer of the Year Award

JDE

Specsavers Kidlington

Whitley Stimpson

Tickets for the award ceremony are now on sale and can be purchased via Eventbrite here.