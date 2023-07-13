Independent and large businesses among the finalists of the Banbury area business awards

The annual awards celebrate local businesses that have demonstrated exceptional achievements, innovation, and outstanding contributions to the local economy within the past year.
This year’s event sees a new town centre category introduced, with a trio of Banbury enterprises—the Banbury Town Council, Banbury Sewing Centre, and Lock 29—named as the three finallists.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A number of other Banbury-based businesses, charities, and organisations are also up for awards, including Dementia Active, Tugo Food Systems, JDE, and Ethos Technology.
The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, and success of businesses and organisations across 11 categories that were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of industry experts and business leaders.
The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of the applications, in-depth interviews with the organisations, and a collective judging meeting held this month.
The winners of each category will be announced at the Cherwell Business Awards Gala Dinner on Friday September 8 at The Chesterton Hotel in Bicester.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commenting on the finalists, Placi Espejo, director of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: "We are thrilled to announce this year’s exceptional finalists, who represent the best of the best in our vibrant business community.
"These companies have demonstrated remarkable achievements, innovation, and dedication to their customers, employees, and the local economy. It was particularly hard this year to shortlist the finalists, given the high quality of entries across all categories. We congratulate all the finalists and commend them for their hard work and outstanding contributions."
The headline sponsor of the event has been Cherwell District Council since 2017, and Norbar Torque Tools is sponsoring the overall winner category at this year's event.
The full list of the finalists:
The Bicester Village – Charity and Community Award
Nai’s House CIO
Dementia Active
Forget Me Not
The Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club – Small Business Award
Bicester Wills
Oxford Duplication Centre
Point of Difference Workspace
----------------------
The Ellacotts – Business Person of the Year Award
The Just Dance Company
FitnessGenes
Hall Personal Training
----------------------
The High Spec Composites – Engineering Excellence Award
The Little Car Company
PhysicsX
BAMD
----------------------
The Kärcher – Young Business person of the Year Award
Naime Barker – Abingdon and Witney College
Sam Hudson – BAMD
Amber Buonsenso – The Evergreen Agency
----------------------
The Nicholsons – Sustainable Business Award
Cherwell Collective, CIC
Darcica Logistics
Ace Training and Consultancy
----------------------
The Oxford Technology Park – Innovation Award
FitnessGenes
The Little Car Company
Ethos Technology
----------------------
The OJI Marketing – New Business Award
Monty’s Burger Bar
Darcica Logistics
Heyford Bike Shop
----------------------
The SE Solicitors – Large Business Award
Ethos Technology
British Bakels
Tugo Food Systems
----------------------
The Wild Property Consultancy – Town Centre Award
Banbury Town Council
Banbury Sewing Centre
Lock 29
----------------------
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Engineering Trust – Apprentice Employer of the Year Award
JDE
Specsavers Kidlington
Whitley Stimpson
Tickets for the award ceremony are now on sale and can be purchased via Eventbrite here.
For more information on the Cherwell Business Awards, visit https://cherwellbusinessawards.co.uk/