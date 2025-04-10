In Pictures: New home decor and giftware shop opens in Banbury's Castle Quay

The new store ‘A Quirky Corner’ is located at the former Beaverbrooks Jewellery site, close to Castle Quay’s Market Place entrance.
The shop is being launched by Gary Anderson, who was the general manager at the A Touch of Furniture business, which closed its Southam Road store earlier this year.
Gary said: “After months of hard work we’re thrilled to introduce A Quirky Corner – a temporary independent store in Castle Quay shopping centre.”
The team behind A Quirky Corner intend to run the Castle Quay shop from this weekend until the end of summer.
Describing the businesses, Gary said it will sell ‘high-quality eclectic home decor, stylish and great-value bedroom, living, and dining furniture and unique soft furnishings and giftware’.
For more information about A Quirky Corner, visit:https://aquirkycorner.co.uk/
