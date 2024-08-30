In pictures: First glimpse inside Banbury's newly reopened Pinto Lounge after relocation to Castle Quay

The eatery, which is part of the Lounge’s chain, moved from 21 High Street to a larger space in the shopping centre with a covered outside dining terrace.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Castle Quay and represents a significant step forward in strengthening the dining offer at the centre even further.

"We know Pinto Lounge has grown to become a much-loved presence in the community and are excited to see this local business take its next step of growth here at Castle Quay.

"Pinto Lounge perfectly complements our existing mix of restaurants, shops, and leisure activities, creating an even more enjoyable experience for everyone who visits. We’ve had a great relationship with the team throughout, and I’m very happy with how their restaurant looks and have great confidence that they’ll love their new location.”

1 . Pinto Lounge Quay Mall Banbury The recently relocated Pinto Lounge features a covered outside dining area. Photo: © Mark Radford/ UNP 0845 600 7737 Photo Sales

2 . Pinto Lounge Quay Mall Banbury A photograph taken from the opening day the new Pinto Lounge. Photo: © Mark Radford/ UNP 0845 600 7737 Photo Sales

3 . Pinto Lounge Quay Mall Banbury Members of the team at Banbury's Pinto Lounge. Photo: © Mark Radford/ UNP 0845 600 7737 Photo Sales