In pictures: First glimpse inside as new TK Maxx store opens in Banbury

The new TK Maxx store on the Banbury Gateway Retail Park was officially opened today (Thursday October 5).
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST

The new store opened its doors to the public at 10am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said the new shop will create 33 new jobs for the area as well as give employees from the old store the chance to transfer to the new one.

They said: “We are delighted to be opening this new store in Banbury Gateway retail park. We wanted to give our valued Banbury treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, as we know how much they enjoy browsing our stores for quality fashion and homeware at incredible prices.”

The former TK Maxx store located on Calthorpe Street in Banbury town centre closed its doors on Monday, October 2.

Opening times for the Banbury Gateway shop are 9am -10pm, Monday until Friday, 9am - 7pm Saturday and 11am - 5pm on Sunday.

Claude McLeod, retail development function and store manager Faye Colee-Baker.

1. TX Maxx opening at Banbury Gateway Retail Park

Claude McLeod, retail development function and store manager Faye Colee-Baker. Photo: SWNS

Sev Cisme and Amanda Sheldrick showing off their new funky bags

2. TX Maxx opening at Banbury Gateway Retail Park

Sev Cisme and Amanda Sheldrick showing off their new funky bags Photo: SWNS

Eager customers queued outside the shop, waiting for a chance to take a look at the new store.

3. TX Maxx opening at Banbury Gateway Retail Park

Eager customers queued outside the shop, waiting for a chance to take a look at the new store. Photo: SWNS

Anna Graf, doing a spot of shopping at the new TK Maxx shop.

4. TX Maxx opening at Banbury Gateway Retail Park

Anna Graf, doing a spot of shopping at the new TK Maxx shop. Photo: SWNS

