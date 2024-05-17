'I'm incredibly proud' - Banbury pub landlord delighted to win North Oxfordshire CAMRA 'Pub of the Year'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury pub has been named the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) ‘Pub of the Year’ in north Oxfordshire.

The White Horse on North Bar was awarded the Pub of the Year certificate by the North Oxfordshire CAMRA chair at a ceremony last week (May 9).

It was given the award after CAMRA members voted the pub as having the best selection of beers and ales, a good atmosphere and friendly and helpful staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for CAMRA North Oxfordshire said: “The White Horse, Banbury, came out top this year due to their varied choice of cask-conditioned real ales, warm welcoming atmosphere, and friendly and helpful bar staff.

Staff at the White Horse celebrating being named Pub of the Year 2024.

“The voters particularly appreciated the effort made by the bar staff to ensure that the pub is welcoming to all and that gluten-free beer options are always available.”

The pub, although owned by Leicester brewery Everards, has been run as an independent business by landlords Ken and Eileen Thompson since 2015, allowing them the freedom to choose the pub’s drink selection.

Ken said: “I’m incredibly proud. We have been close for 15 years, and to finally get it now feels great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By winning this accolade, we are now one of CAMRA’s top 91 good beer pubs in the country.

The White Horse has been named Pub of the Year by North Oxfordshire CAMRA.

"CAMRA commented that it wasn’t just the good beer, but it’s the welcome customers get and the knowledge of the great staff I have here that supports me.”

A packed-out pub celebrated the evening, with almost 70 free drinks poured so that the crowd could raise a glass for the White Horse.