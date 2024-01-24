A husband and wife catering team have taken over the Banbury Museum Cafe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan and Kayleigh Gibney are set to open the doors to Connie’s @The Museum on Thursday February 1.

The cafe will feature a new menu with a selection of freshly made sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis, homemade bakes and afternoon teas.

The couple were inspired to name it Connie’s after Dan’s late granny, who was an avid home baker and passed on the passion of baking to Dan.

Kayleigh and Dan Gibney will reopen the Banbury Museum Cafe as Connie's next month (February 1).

So much so that he trained as a pastry chef, started his own business in catering, and continues to use many of Connie’s recipes.

The entrepreneurial couple have worked together since 2018, when they operated a mobile food van at festivals.

Since then, they have opened the burger bar Smash Cow in Lock29 in 2021, which is still popular with customers.

They said: “The café will continue to be a dog-friendly space as well as keeping the young families play area as we know how important spaces like these are to families. The menu will also consist of a children’s meal deal as well as having a food/bottle warming station available.