Hundreds of people expected at Banbury’s biggest business networking event
Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce’s business expo will take place at the Whately Hall Hotel on Thursday, October 9.
The event has been designed for startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and established firms alike to network and trade.
Derek Hettenbach, Chair of Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “BCOC Live is all about bringing Banbury’s business community together.
“It’s where conversations turn into opportunities, where businesses can raise their profile, and where lasting connections are made. With the support of our exhibitors, table hosts, and visitors, we’re proud to make this year’s event the biggest and most impactful yet.”
The event will run from 9:30am until 2:30pm and will include several special activities, such as speed networking and a meet and mingle buffet lunch.
For more information on the expo, or to purchase an entry ticket or tickets to the speed networking or buffet lunch, visit: https://tinyurl.com/rfmwpw84