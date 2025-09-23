Hundreds of people expected at Banbury’s biggest business networking event

Hundreds of people and over 30 exhibitors are expected to attend Banbury’s biggest business networking event next month.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce’s business expo will take place at the Whately Hall Hotel on Thursday, October 9.

The event has been designed for startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and established firms alike to network and trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Hettenbach, Chair of Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “BCOC Live is all about bringing Banbury’s business community together.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Banbury Chamber of Commerce's business expo next month.

“It’s where conversations turn into opportunities, where businesses can raise their profile, and where lasting connections are made. With the support of our exhibitors, table hosts, and visitors, we’re proud to make this year’s event the biggest and most impactful yet.”

The event will run from 9:30am until 2:30pm and will include several special activities, such as speed networking and a meet and mingle buffet lunch.

For more information on the expo, or to purchase an entry ticket or tickets to the speed networking or buffet lunch, visit: https://tinyurl.com/rfmwpw84