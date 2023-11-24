Hundreds of Oxfordshire residents to get energy efficiency boost

Hundreds of homes in Oxfordshire are set to receive an energy efficiency boost, thanks to a major investment in boosting insulation by Paradigm Housing Group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The affordable housing provider has appointed Banbury based Amazing Lofts to help improve the energy efficiency rating of some of its properties in the county and its surrounds.

It will see hundreds of homes’ loft spaces raised, boarded and fitted with 300mm rolls of mineral wool insulation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Energy Savings Trust, those in detached houses can expect to save £590 annually, while residents of semi-detached could save £335 on average.

The directors of Banbury-based Amazing Lofts

The partnership has been formed after a survey of UK homeowners by EDF Energy found almost one-quarter (24%) of homes have no insulation.

Furthermore, 30% of homeowners confessed to not knowing what insulation looks like, with a third never venturing into their loft space through fear of falling, spiders and dirt.

Neal Thorne, co-founder and director of Amazing Lofts, said those living without professionally installed insulation suffer from energy loss and higher bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many people are unaware of how much heat their property loses as a result of no loft insulation,” said Neal.

“Up to 25% of heat loss in a typical home comes from the roof and can consequently add hundreds of pounds onto a family’s annual heating bill. Its vitally important insulation projects are completed professionally, which is why our partnership with Paradigm is great news for residents of properties our team will be working in.

“Our work typically takes less than one day for each home and will improve its energy efficiency rating, leave sufficient room for ventilation and increase storage space to avoid living spaces becoming cluttered.

“We’re really pleased to establish this relationship with Paradigm which is clearly committed to delivering the highest quality home standards for customers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based in Banbury but operating across the midlands, south-east and south-west, Amazing Lofts specialises in raised loft boarding which sees loft insulation combined with storage boards elevated on joists to transform lofts into energy-efficient storage spaces.

Noel Brosnan, Head of Asset Decarbonisation at Paradigm said: “Paradigm has some extremely ambitious targets for sustainability and energy efficiency. Most of our homes have met the government recommended minimum EPC standard of band C. For homes below band C we have identified some measures such as loft insulation as the fastest and most cost-effective way of raising energy efficiency and saving our customers money on their energy bills. It’s a no-brainer.”

“We are proud to partner with Amazing Lofts by delivering this extensive insulated loft boarding project which will save residents hundreds of pounds annually.

“This latest investment will ensure our properties become more environmentally friendly while helping to keep heating costs down amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”