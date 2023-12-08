Hotel Chocolat to open new shop and cafe in Banbury this month
The 4,313-square-foot store, featuring a 40-seat cafe and shop, will open on Ermont Way in Stroud Leisure Park on Friday December 15.
Described by the company as a concept store, the outlet will offer customers the opportunity to try thousands of treats, including a wide range of hot and cold chocolate drinks.
Hotel Chocolat’s co-founder and development director, Peter Harris, said: “We’re making retail park experiences that much more enjoyable with the opening of Hotel Chocolat at Banbury Stroud Leisure Park.
"Whether you’re after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, our new concept store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.
“This latest opening is part of our plans to launch many more stores across the country in the next three to five years. Physical stores are extremely attractive, and the beauty of being out-of-town is that we have good accessibility and parking so people can visit with ease.”
The store, located on the site of the former Frankie and Benny’s building near the junction to the M40, will be offering lucky customers surprises on opening day as well as a 20 per cent discount at the cafe for members of Hotel Chocolat.
Harvey White, of White Commercial Surveyors, said: “The facility at Stroud Park provides a unique opportunity for Hotel Chocolat to expand its mixed retail and café offer, which will be yet another distinctive location alongside the company’s varying styles of stores up and down the country.”