Hook Norton Veterinary Group launches mobile veterinary service for small animal clients

Hook Norton Veterinary Group, a trusted name in local veterinary care, is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile veterinary service, designed to offer convenient, compassionate, and high-quality pet care right to your doorstep.

The mobile veterinary service is set to make it easier for pet owners to manage their pets' health without the stress of transporting them to a clinic. Whether it's routine check-ups, vaccinations, taking bloods, vet consultations or compassionate Euthanasia, HNVG's mobile clinic provides a full range of services from the comfort of your home. Customers would be seen by one of our own HNVG Small Animal Vets.

“We understand that busy schedules and anxious pets can make traditional vet visits challenging,” said Gary Jennings, Director and Small Animal Vet for HNVG. “Our mobile service aims to reduce the stress for both pets and their owners while still providing the same high standard of care they expect from our veterinary clinic.”

Key Benefits of Hook Norton Veterinary Group’s Small Animal Mobile Veterinary Service:

Convenience : No more long waits or travel; appointments are at your home, saving time and reducing pet stress.

: No more long waits or travel; appointments are at your home, saving time and reducing pet stress. Comprehensive Care : Our mobile clinic is equipped to provide wellness exams, diagnostic tests, vaccinations, lab work, and more.

: Our mobile clinic is equipped to provide wellness exams, diagnostic tests, vaccinations, lab work, and more. Personalised Attention : One-on-one attention with one of our own HNVG Vets, ensuring your pet receives the best care possible.

: One-on-one attention with one of our own HNVG Vets, ensuring your pet receives the best care possible. Stress-Free for Pets: Many pets experience anxiety in unfamiliar environments; our mobile service allows them to remain comfortable in their home surroundings.

The new mobile service will cover a 15-mile radius from the Hook Norton Hospital for non-emergency customers who have pre-booked through reception. Days that the mobile service is available will vary week to week, and will only operate between the hours of 11am-3.00pm. This service is only available to registered clients and payment for visit & consult fees will be required in advance.

Hook Norton Veterinary Group are an independent, mixed practice with separate pets, farm and equine departments with over 30 dedicated vets providing round-the-clock care.