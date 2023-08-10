Hook Norton Community Land Trust celebrate start of construction of affordable, sustainable homes

Wild and windy weather did not dampen the spirits of Hook Norton Community Land Trust when they celebrated the start of the construction of their innovative community – led solution to the challenge of the housing crisis, on 14 July. The project will deliver affordable, energy efficient homes for local people, that will increase community spirit and have a positive impact on the environment.

The project has been five years in the making and began life with funding from Low Carbon Hub's OxFutures Programme. Hook Norton CLT celebrated with partners; Greencore Homes, Soha, Cherwell District Council and members of the community at Hooky Sports and Social Club. It was a rain - soaked day but thirteen intrepid visitors went ahead with the site visit, equipped with umbrellas.

The twelve homes, eight of which are affordable, are being built to Passivhaus standard, with solar panels and a community battery through a microgrid to deliver low cost renewable energy to the homes.

Hook Norton CLT will be launching a community share offer in Autumn 2023 and the homes and shared facilities are due to be completed in Spring 2024.