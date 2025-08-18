Hook Norton Brewery wins two medals at 2025 World Beer Awards
The brewery’s much-loved Old Hooky Premium Ale claimed a silver medal, while Hooky Best Bitter proudly took home a bronze medal.
The global competition recognises and rewards the very best beers across internationally recognised styles.
Managing director James Clarke said: “We’re incredibly proud of this recognition from the World Beer Awards. It’s a testament to our brewing team’s passion, expertise, and dedication. Old Hooky and Hooky Best are staples of our range, and it’s fantastic to see them recognised on the global stage.”
The ever-popular brewery is no stranger to winning regional, national and international awards - and just last week, we reported that the historic brewery celebrated a double victory at this year’s British Bottlers Institute Awards, receiving two diploma awards for its beers, Twelve Days Original Porter and Ironstone.