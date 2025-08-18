Hook Norton Brewery wins two medals at 2025 World Beer Awards

The brewery’s much-loved Old Hooky Premium Ale claimed a silver medal, while Hooky Best Bitter proudly took home a bronze medal.

Hook Norton Brewery is raising a celebratory pint after securing two prestigious medals at the 2025 World Beer Awards.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brewery’s much-loved Old Hooky Premium Ale claimed a silver medal, while Hooky Best Bitter proudly took home a bronze medal.

The global competition recognises and rewards the very best beers across internationally recognised styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director James Clarke said: “We’re incredibly proud of this recognition from the World Beer Awards. It’s a testament to our brewing team’s passion, expertise, and dedication. Old Hooky and Hooky Best are staples of our range, and it’s fantastic to see them recognised on the global stage.”

The ever-popular brewery is no stranger to winning regional, national and international awards - and just last week, we reported that the historic brewery celebrated a double victory at this year’s British Bottlers Institute Awards, receiving two diploma awards for its beers, Twelve Days Original Porter and Ironstone.