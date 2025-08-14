Hook Norton Brewery does the double at annual drink awards
The historic brewery was awarded two diploma awards for its beers, Twelve Days Original Porter and Ironstone.
This year's competition saw a large number of high-quality beverages entered across all categories at the prestigious awards.
James Clarke, managing director at Hook Norton Brewery, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see both Twelve Days and Ironstone recognised.
“These awards are a true testament to the passion and craftsmanship that our brew team puts into everything we produce.”
Twelve Days is described by the brewery as containing a rich malt character and smooth finish.
Ironstone is a crisp, light English lager that is always brewed onsite and conditioned for a full 44 days.
Founded in 1953, the British Bottlers' Institute’s main aim is to support the bottling and packaging industry.
The institute has been holding an annual competition where it judges drinks on taste and packaging since 2011.