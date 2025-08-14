Hook Norton Brewery does the double at annual drink awards

The ever-popular Hook Norton Brewery has celebrated a double victory at this year’s British Bottlers Institute Awards.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic brewery was awarded two diploma awards for its beers, Twelve Days Original Porter and Ironstone.

This year's competition saw a large number of high-quality beverages entered across all categories at the prestigious awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Clarke, managing director at Hook Norton Brewery, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see both Twelve Days and Ironstone recognised.

Hook Norton Brewery received praise at this year's British Bottlers' Institute awards.

“These awards are a true testament to the passion and craftsmanship that our brew team puts into everything we produce.”

Twelve Days is described by the brewery as containing a rich malt character and smooth finish.

Ironstone is a crisp, light English lager that is always brewed onsite and conditioned for a full 44 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1953, the British Bottlers' Institute’s main aim is to support the bottling and packaging industry.

The institute has been holding an annual competition where it judges drinks on taste and packaging since 2011.

For more information about the awards, visit: https://www.bbi.org.uk/index.shtml