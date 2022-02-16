The H&M store is set to close in the Castle Quay Shopping Centre before the end of the month

The H&M clothing store in Castle Quay is set to close before the end of the month.

An H&M spokesperson said: "H&M Castle Quay in Banbury will close on 27th February.

"At H&M we continuously review our store portfolio, the decision to close this particular store was part of the long-term strategy to ensure we are offering our customers the best possible shopping experience in the right locations.

"Customers can continue to shop for quality fashion at the best price at our nearby stores or online at hm.com.

The nearest H&M stores to Banbury will now be in Leamington Spa, Westgate in Oxford and Northampton.

One of the emails received by a local Banbury resident said: "We'll miss being part of the Banbury community, but don't worry, H&M is still here for you.