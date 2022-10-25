News you can trust since 1838
Historic pub near Chipping Norton set to reopen after revamp

A 17th century pub near Chipping Norton will reopen after a revamp.

By The NewsroomContributor
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 5:02pm
The Crown at Church Enstone
The Crown at Church Enstone has just been taken over by hospitality operators Matt and Katie Beamish, who also run The Kingham Plough and The Hare at Milton-under-Wychwood.

Matt and Katie said they have given The Crown "a new lease of life with a stylish makeover of its bar and dining spaces" ahead of its reopening on Tuesday November 1.

The pub also has five bedrooms. Visit www.crowninnenstone.co.uk