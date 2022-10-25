Historic pub near Chipping Norton set to reopen after revamp
A 17th century pub near Chipping Norton will reopen after a revamp.
The Crown at Church Enstone has just been taken over by hospitality operators Matt and Katie Beamish, who also run The Kingham Plough and The Hare at Milton-under-Wychwood.
Matt and Katie said they have given The Crown "a new lease of life with a stylish makeover of its bar and dining spaces" ahead of its reopening on Tuesday November 1.
The pub also has five bedrooms. Visit www.crowninnenstone.co.uk