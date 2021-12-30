Here's how you can donate your unwanted Christmas gifts so Age UK Banbury can make 2022 a little brighter for lonely older people

The Age UK shop in Banbury is encouraging local people to keep the Christmas spirit alive by donating their unwanted presents to help the charity

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the goodwill has to be.

The Age UK shop in Banbury is encouraging local people to keep the Christmas spirit alive by donating their unwanted presents to help the Charity to raise funds so it can continue to run its vital services and make this winter a little brighter for older people.

Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year for older people, with many routine services scaled back over the holiday period and the colder weather making it harder to get out and about.

At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including the charity’s free and confidential advice line and telephone friendship services, as well as the Age UK network of local charities, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.

As well as raising funds so that Age UK can continue its vital work, by recycling gifts people will also be helping to reduce waste.

To help ensure the Age UK shop in Banbury is able to sell on your items and help to reduce landfill waste, the charity has compiled a list of top tips for people looking to donate.

Findings from the Gift Card & Voucher Association revealed that each year Brits receive an average of two unwanted Christmas presents each, equating to more than 119.5 million gifts that miss the mark every year.

Of these, an incredible 22.7 million unwanted gifts are sent to landfill. So instead of letting that book you’ve already read or that novelty jumper you’ll probably never wear gather dust in the loft, donate them to Age UK where they will be sold on to be loved again.

- Check before you donate

Age UK shops sell a range of clothing and accessories, books, toys, household items and shoes. However, what our shops can accept may vary, for example, some may be able to accept and sell electrical items, others may be in need of more books or prefer to offer a wide range of clothes. Check with your local shop before donating. Shop teams will be happy to tell you what they need, or can and can’t sell.

- Wash and dry clothing before donating

- Check the quality before donating – if there are stains, or tears or an item is missing (for example a button or a piece from a game), its unlikely that we can sell them.

- Donate directly to a charity shop

James Tucker, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Banbury, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. As a nation we are more environmentally aware than ever before, so instead of chucking or hiding them away, we are encouraging local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Parson Street, Banbury.

“Age UK is on a mission to collect more donation bags in 2022 than ever before. So do check out Age UK’s top tips on donating items and speak to the shop team if you’re unsure, as we are happy to help and advise. We’ll turn every bag into bags more support for older people in the local community and across the UK.”

The Age UK Banbury shop is also encouraging people to make their donation worth an extra 25 per cent by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply completing a basic form when donating goods means that Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donations and it won’t cost you a penny.

Age UK has over 265 shops across the UK, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers.