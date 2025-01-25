Hello from Twisted Tree Brewery!

Xmas Market

It’s hard to believe that six months have flown by since we first opened our doors, poured our first pint, and started knocking on the doors of free houses across Oxfordshire. We thought it was about time to share an update on what we’ve been up to and what exciting plans lie ahead!

Since our launch, the response to our beers has been incredible. We’re proud to share that Trunk IPA and Ground Stump Coffee Stout both took home gold in the regional SIBA Beer Awards—a huge achievement for a fledgling brewery like ours. These beers are now heading to the national competition, with results expected in March. Fingers crossed, Oxfordshire—watch this space!

We’ve been working hard to get our cask beers into more local pubs across Oxfordshire and nearby Northamptonshire, and it’s been brilliant to see our pints being poured across the region. You can now find a full list of pubs and shops stocking our beer on our website, along with our range of cans and bottles. We’re also excited to offer exclusive cask supplies for private events—perfect for weddings, parties, or celebrations. If you’d love to see Twisted Tree on tap at your local pub or shop, let them know! Every recommendation makes a big difference to us.

Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be hosting open weekends at the brewery from spring through summer. These monthly events will give you the chance to experience Twisted Tree firsthand—explore the brewery, meet the team, and, of course, enjoy some fresh beer straight from the source. We’ll confirm dates soon via our newsletter and socials, so stay tuned!

Sustainability remains a key focus for us as we grow and invest in the brewery. From the start, we’ve worked to keep our brewing practices as environmentally friendly as possible, and we’re fortunate to have the support of other fantastic breweries across Oxfordshire. The local brewing community has been amazing, and we encourage everyone to support all the brilliant breweries in the area.

With 2025 well underway, we’re excited for what’s to come. Whether we see you at one of our open weekends or you’re enjoying a pint of Twisted Tree at your favourite pub, we’re raising a glass to you. Your support means everything to us and keeps us motivated to brew even better beer.

Here’s to an exciting year of great beer, great company, and great memories!

Cheers, The Twisted Tree Brewery Team