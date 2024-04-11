Hedges Law to open new branch in Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hedges, one of Oxfordshire’s longest serving law firms, has announced the opening of its Chipping Norton branch, its third location in the county and the firm’s second branch opening in the last 12 months.

Occupying 22 High Street, the former home of Cotswolds Newsagents, Hedges will be sensitively transforming the inside of the building under the guidance of local architect firm Habitat+ Architects creating a light, airy and welcoming space for the Hedges’ team and its clients to enjoy.

The law firm, which has had strong ties in the county since 1789, will be opening its Chipping Norton branch this summer, stretching the firm’s reach further into the Cotswolds and giving Hedges a countywide presence. The new branch swiftly follows the opening of its Banbury Road location in Summertown in north Oxford last year while its Wallingford office serves clients in the south of the county.

Nicola Poole, managing director at Hedges Law outside the new Chipping Norton branch

The expansion into Chipping Norton follows a period of growth for the employee-owned law firm, which now employs 50 members of staff and in the last 12 months the firm has seen its highest revenue figures in its 200-year history. Hedges’ team of professionals provides legal support for its clients across all aspects of their lives, including advising on wills, probate and inheritance planning, property law and conveyancing as well as dispute resolution, family and divorce. This third branch will house lawyers from all of Hedges’ teams, offering a full range of personal legal services to the residents of Chipping Norton and the Cotswolds.

Nicola Poole, Managing Director at Hedges said: “The Hedges team are delighted to announce our arrival in Chipping Norton. Hedges has had a presence in the region for over 200 years making us one of the oldest law firms in Oxfordshire and the Cotswolds. We are incredibly proud of our long history and the deep roots we have established in the communities we have served over that time.

“The opening of our Chipping Norton branch means that we now have a presence in all corners of the county, from the northwest to our central location in Summertown to the south with our branch in Wallingford.”

Nicola continued: “We look forward to welcoming our clients to the new branch as well as working with local organisations and businesses to ensure the communities surrounding Chipping Norton have access to the best legal advice and support. We are also deeply committed to continuing our long history of charitable support for the community we serve and are already working with a new charity in Chipping Norton, The Branch, to offer both our time and our fund-raising support."