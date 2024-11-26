Hedges Law hosts support forum for Oxfordshire farmers

Oxfordshire firm Hedges Law held a special event for the farming community to provide expert advice for farm owners and farming families affected by the budget.

The law firm hosted the ‘Farmer’s Forum: Weather the post budget storm’ at the packed Farmer's Dog pub in Asthall, near Burford, owned by Jeremy Clarkson.

The event was delivered to provide support and guidance to the farming community following the budget and the news that 100% inheritance tax relief for farms will be limited to £1 million.

Agronomist and land agent, Charlie Ireland, who advises Jeremy Clarkson on farm management, was in attendance. In the TV show Clarkson’s Farm Mr Clarkson regularly refers to him as ‘Cheerful Charlie’.

The forum provided a platform for farmers to connect with peers, share experiences and find support within the farming community. The guests also received expert advice from specialist lawyers at Hedges Law to help them understand their options to protect their assets.

Hedges reassured the group that there are ways to navigate the changes and that professional help, support and solutions are available. Farmers shared stories and had a Q&A session with Hedges Law inheritance planning and asset protection expert Peter Tyrrell and Managing Director Nikki Poole.

“The budget has understandably caused widespread concern within the farming community and it’s vitally important we help people understand there are genuine options and help is available,” said Ms Poole.

“The energy in the room was incredible and there was a strong desire to ensure future generations are protected in the farming community and we reassured our guests that they can mitigate against the changes.

“We’ve heard some alarming stories of how distressed farmers are, we appreciate it’s a really concerning time and that the changes have come as a real shock. We know too how challenging it is for many people to have conversations about inheritance planning. None of us finds these things comfortable. The forum helped us share the message that farmers are not alone, support is available and there are effective ways to protect their assets.”

Hedges is Oxfordshire’s oldest law firm and has been providing legal services in Oxfordshire for 235 years. Back in the day, the Hedges family were gentlemen farmers, and there are still some branches of the family who continue to work the land.

Mr Tyrrell said: “We’re proud of Hedges’ rich heritage, supporting our community and providing advice for life for our clients.

“Farmers are rightly concerned about how they can protect their assets and ensure family farms are passed down to future generations. The mood within the farming community has been one of despair, however, there was a strong sense of unity and positivity at the end of our forum.

“There are options available to navigate the incoming rule changes and wills and partnership agreements can be modified to protect hard working farming families. Each farm and each family will have its own particular circumstances that we can tailor solutions to.”

Hedges were supported at the forum by Martin and Company, part of the Shaw Gibbs Group, to provide tax guidance. Hedges recently opened its third office in Chipping Norton, to complement those already established in Wallingford and Summertown and to allow it to provide legal services across Oxfordshire and beyond.

Hedges offers legal support, including advice on wills, probate and inheritance planning, property law and conveyancing, as well as dispute resolution, family and divorce issues.

Ms Poole added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at the Farmer’s Dog for hosting the forum and for their support of the farming community.”