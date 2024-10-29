Hedges Law celebrates three years of employee ownership

Oxfordshire based Hedges Law is celebrating three years of employee ownership and is now encouraging other law firms and businesses to consider making the switch.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An employee ownership business model offers employees a significant and meaningful stake within the business and offers a portion of the company’s shares to its employees.

As one of the earliest adopters of employee ownership amongst law firms in the UK, Hedges has shared why it made the decision to embrace the model and what benefit it has had for its team and clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of more than 5.5 million registered companies in the UK, only around 1,600 businesses are employee owned and, of these, only 20 are law firms. This puts Hedges Law in a unique collection of businesses that includes household names such as Abel & Cole, Hush and Aardman Animations, founders of Wallace and Gromit.

Hedges Law team

The government’s recent pledge to support employee ownership schemes in the UK makes Hedges’ advice timely for any businesses considering making the switch.

A boost to staff recruitment and retention plus an increased sense of commitment from its employees are some of the most common benefits of the approach cited by Hedges.

“Being employee owned has been very useful for our recruitment,” explained Zoe Rose, Head of Family Law. “The fact that Hedges is employee owned was one of the first things which attracted me to the company when I was looking for a new job opportunity and it’s something we hear time and again when new team members join us now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s unusual for a business and even more unusual for a law firm to be employee owned, so this aspect really makes us as a firm stand out from the crowd.

“One of the key ways in which employee ownership changes any company is that it encourages you to think beyond your own department, view the company as a whole and really invest in the bigger picture.”

“The ethos behind employee ownership underlines every decision we make as a company. It ensures all choices are made with the team’s best interest at heart which makes you feel genuinely valued.

“I would strongly encourage other companies to consider making the move to employee ownership. It’s a fantastic way to develop the engagement of every team member, and to make your business more productive and resilient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hedges Law has been providing legal services in Oxfordshire for 235 years. It offers legal support, including advice on wills, probate and inheritance planning, property law and conveyancing, as well as dispute resolution, family and divorce issues.

It has recently opened its third office in Chipping Norton, to compliment those already established in Wallingford and Summertown and to allow it to provide legal services throughout Oxfordshire and beyond.

The expansion into Chipping Norton follows a period of growth for the law firm, which now employs over 50 members of staff.