Heath Farm, based near Great Tew, is one of three finalists in the Beautiful South Awards, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony on Monday April 25 at The Grand Hotel, Brighton. (Submitted photo from the farm)

Heath Farm, based near Great Tew, is one of three finalists in the Beautiful South Awards, with the winner to be announced on Monday April 25 at The Grand Hotel, Brighton.

This is the third time the farm and its self-catering accommodation has been a finalist in the awards. It’s also the third award in the past year for the North Cotswolds holiday destination, including Best Self Catering Cottage in the Lux Life Awards and Best Designed Holiday Cottage Gardens in the BUILD Awards.

Heath Farm includes five luxury self-catering holiday cottages converted from old stone farm buildings set in 70 acres of meadow and woodland. The property was once a mixed arable farm run by David Barbour and his Spanish wife Nena, who converted the farm buildings into holiday cottages, with an outdoor swimming lake.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family’s long commitment to the environment means it can offer accommodation in a natural setting. Thousands of trees form mature woods allowing guests to enjoy woodland walks, with seating and viewpoints perfectly placed to enjoy the idyllic Cotswold scenery and views across the Swere Valley.

The tree planting is so sympathetic to the environment that it has been featured in publications such as Cotswold Life to illustrate how trees can enhance the environment and produce benefits for all to enjoy. It holds ‘Gold’ status as a member of Green Tourism Business Scheme.

The accommodation itself was built by local craftsman at the David Barbour Joinery using wood sourced from the farm and includes exceptional details such as a carved ‘Aslan’ door where visitors can walk ‘through the wardrobe’ to the adjoining property if they would like.

Stan Cullimore, formerly of the cult band The Housemartins visited recently and published a review, which said: “Everywhere you turn there are superb, handcrafted details to be admired, stroked and enjoyed. It's as if a master carpenter has decided to show just how good wood can be when it's treated with respect. Everything is done to complete perfection.”

Heath Farm, based near Great Tew, is one of three finalists in the Beautiful South Awards, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony on Monday April 25 at The Grand Hotel, Brighton. (Submitted photo from the farm)

Nena oversees the accommodation and ensures it is scrupulously clean, with fresh flowers and foliage to welcome every guest and crisp linen and towels for all. The woods, which hide the farm from view provide not just logs for the self-catering cottages, but fresh nuts in season, plus hazelnut and walnut oil, which together with pressed apple juice from the farm are available for guests to enjoy.

While the rest of the world has woken up to the joys of being close to nature, and wild swimming is a popular option, the farm also offers all the modern creature comforts too.

Stan Cullimore added: “With so many comforts so close to hand, along with private hot tubs and ensuite swimming lake, it certainly ticked every box on my bucket list.”

Mon Barbour, who helps run the family business with his parents, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to be nominated for the Beautiful South Award this year. My parents have dedicated their lives to making this a beautiful place in harmony with nature, and together with my sisters and our staff this is a testimony to their hard work and vision.”